Clock is ticking for Wolverhampton's Young Citizen awards nominations

The Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year Awards 2022 are backed by Karl Henry and Mel Eves, pictured here with Parwiz Karimi (left) and Dylan Wright

The awards recognise the efforts for people aged between 13 and 25 who have gone that extra mile to help others in their communities.

Nominations for this year close on July 31.

Roger Timbrell, chairman of the organising committe, said: "If you know a young person between the ages of 13 and 25 who deserves to be recognised for their kindness, volunteering or service to their school, community or local organisation, please get your nomination in before the closing date."

Finalists will be selected in August and invited to the awards ceremony on September 15. The event will be hosted in the Civic Centre by the Mayor Sandra Samuels, who is one of the judges.

Many of those who are not selected as finalists, but who have made a significant contributions to their community, will receive certificates of commendation signed by the Mayor.

The awards are run by the city's Rotary clubs in partnership with Wolverhampton Council, the Express & Star and Wolves Foundation.

They will be given in two age categories: 13-18 and 19-25.