Almost £8,000 raised for Wolverhampton charity by popular golf club

By Thomas Parkes

Almost £8,000 has been raised for a fast-growing sight loss charity based in Wolverhampton by members of a popular golf club.

Captain Guy Cheema, Martin Rock, Ranjit Chopra and ladies captain Denise Johnson....

South Staffs Golf Club, in Tettenhall, raised a total of £7,868.33 for Eye Can through a series of golfing events and a clothing sale.

The funds were raised over the course of a year by the captains at the Danescourt Road club to help the charity get up and running.

Captain Guy Cheema said: "We held a couple of Captain's Day events where over 100 golfers took part, we had a dinner event, organised a ladies charity clothing sale too – several events that have helped us get to that figure.

"Eye Can is a fairly new charity, less than a year old, and it's a local charity really focusing on those with visual impairments in the Wolverhampton area. They are very dynamic and forward thinking, they've got a visual imapirement tennis group and they've got a shooting club too."

Mr Cheema said the club is members-run and "everything we do is for our members" and whilst they've got 500-plus members from a range of backgrounds, and of different ages, they were encouraging more ladies and young adults to come forward.

"We've got ladies, people in their 80s, people from ethnic minorities – we cover a wide spectrum and we've got a wide variation of community memberships, but we still need to encourage more young adults and ladies to get involved," he added.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

