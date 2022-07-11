Almost £8,000 raised for Wolverhampton charity by popular golf club

Captain Guy Cheema, Martin Rock, Ranjit Chopra and ladies captain Denise Johnson....

South Staffs Golf Club, in Tettenhall, raised a total of £7,868.33 for Eye Can through a series of golfing events and a clothing sale.

The funds were raised over the course of a year by the captains at the Danescourt Road club to help the charity get up and running.

Captain Guy Cheema said: "We held a couple of Captain's Day events where over 100 golfers took part, we had a dinner event, organised a ladies charity clothing sale too – several events that have helped us get to that figure.

"Eye Can is a fairly new charity, less than a year old, and it's a local charity really focusing on those with visual impairments in the Wolverhampton area. They are very dynamic and forward thinking, they've got a visual imapirement tennis group and they've got a shooting club too."

Mr Cheema said the club is members-run and "everything we do is for our members" and whilst they've got 500-plus members from a range of backgrounds, and of different ages, they were encouraging more ladies and young adults to come forward.