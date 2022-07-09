Mixed views over PM's departure at Wolverhampton pub where he pulled a pint

Boris Johnson at the Lych Gate Tavern

The Lych Gate Tavern in Wolverhampton received a visit from Boris Johnson in November 2019 when the Prime Minister was in the city for an Armistice Day ceremony, a visit which saw him pull pints and chat with patrons at the pub.

Now, the day after Mr Johnson announced he was resigning as leader of the Conservative Party, those people enjoying a lunchtime pint at the pub were split on their reactions to his impending departure.

John Smith said he felt sad about Boris Johnson resigning, but said it was probably the right time

John Smith, from Bushbury, said he liked Boris Johnson and was sad to see him go, but felt it might have been the right time as a Conservative voter.

He said: "I think he did a lot in his short period in office and he's a popular guy, but at the end, I think he started to lose the plot a bit.

"He lied, and he shouldn't have lied, but I think all politicians do at the end of the day, and I still think he has a future in politics as he's a popular man and a good politician.

"In terms of how I vote in the future, I don't know as it depends on who the leader is and I certainly won't be voting Labour as I don't think they've got anything else to offer."

John Smith and Graham Tilley share a joke over Graham's photo with the Prime Minister

Graham Lilley, from Merry Hill, said he was a lifelong member of the Conservative Party and had his photo taken with the Prime Minister on that day in 2019 and said he was very disappointed to see him go.

He said: "My wife and I were very disappointed to find out the news and I think that he has done a lot and done his best to keep the promises he made.

"Everyone makes mistakes, but he has been trying really hard and is doing this with a young family and not dedicating as much time as he would like to them as he's been looking after everyone else.

"I will still vote Conservative whatever happens as I believe in the Conservative policy, and I hope to see him back here soon as it was great in here when he turned up and gave it a party atmosphere."

Michael Barker, Alan Jackson, Terry Johnson, Graham Tilley, Mac Joyce and Graham Reacord discuss the change in politics at the Lychgate Tavern

However, Michael Barker from Goldthorn Hill said he couldn't be more pleased to see Mr Johnson go, with the Labour supporter saying he didn't believe the Prime Minister deserved the role.

He said: "If you look at the nature of his life, it's about lies and mistruths and whenever anything happens, he always disappears, and he's the sort of person who sees a crowd, runs to the front and says 'follow me'.

"The next person who leads this country needs is someone with sincerity and someone who doesn't lie to you and is always honest with you.

"We need the next person to remember that the role is to be respected, and not be held by someone who is a complete charlatan."