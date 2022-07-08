Wolverhampton operatic society to hold first performance since pandemic

Christina Clifton

Over the years, the group has been the recipient of a number of awards from the National Operatic Dramatic Association. In early July, they were awarded a special award in recognition of an innovative bursary scheme, designed to encourage, and develop the vocal capabilities and performance of people between the ages of 16 and 30.

Christina Clifton is the recipient of this year’s bursary and is playing the part of Cupid in the show. A graduate of Solent University with a degree in in Musical Theatre, Christina has found her role in Orpheus in the Underworld a welcome challenge, unlike anything she has done before but thoroughly enjoyable.

Christina sings in the church choir at St Thomas of Canterbury in Tettenhall and is also currently in rehearsals for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

This is a semi-staged production with the entire company on stage for the duration of the performance and the principal dialogue and numbers all fully staged. The chorus is also involved in some choreographed movement. A video screen will be used for images and special effects. Orpheus can be described as an irreverent romp through some the famous story of Orpheus in Homerian mythology. Audiences can expect to see a line-up of very strong principals and a company that produces a great sound

Catch Orpheus in the Underworld at Codsall Village Hall on July 14-16, with performances at 7.30pm nightly and a 2.30pm matinee.

For tickets priced at just £12, contact Chris Gaskell at cmgaskell@sky.com or call 07896552832.