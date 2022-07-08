Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton operatic society to hold first performance since pandemic

By Alison NortonWolverhamptonPublished:

Tettenhall Operatic Company is excited to present their first major production since the pandemic, Offenbach’s famous operetta, Orpheus in the Underworld.

Christina Clifton
Christina Clifton

Over the years, the group has been the recipient of a number of awards from the National Operatic Dramatic Association. In early July, they were awarded a special award in recognition of an innovative bursary scheme, designed to encourage, and develop the vocal capabilities and performance of people between the ages of 16 and 30.

Christina Clifton is the recipient of this year’s bursary and is playing the part of Cupid in the show. A graduate of Solent University with a degree in in Musical Theatre, Christina has found her role in Orpheus in the Underworld a welcome challenge, unlike anything she has done before but thoroughly enjoyable.

Christina sings in the church choir at St Thomas of Canterbury in Tettenhall and is also currently in rehearsals for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

This is a semi-staged production with the entire company on stage for the duration of the performance and the principal dialogue and numbers all fully staged. The chorus is also involved in some choreographed movement. A video screen will be used for images and special effects. Orpheus can be described as an irreverent romp through some the famous story of Orpheus in Homerian mythology. Audiences can expect to see a line-up of very strong principals and a company that produces a great sound

Catch Orpheus in the Underworld at Codsall Village Hall on July 14-16, with performances at 7.30pm nightly and a 2.30pm matinee.

For tickets priced at just £12, contact Chris Gaskell at cmgaskell@sky.com or call 07896552832.

For more information on Tettenhall Operatic Company, visit the group’s Facebook page or visit tettenhalloperaticcompany@weebly.com

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Alison Norton

By Alison Norton

@AlisonNorton

Theatre critic and unofficial 'am dram queen' for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News