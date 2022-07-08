Wolverhampton prefab neighbours braced for demolition works nightmare

Home owner Rose Davies

A multi-million-pound programme by Wolverhampton Council aims to replace its outdated housing stock, with work set to get under way in the coming months.

The prefabs, which were built at the end of the Second World War, will be knocked down and replaced with “modern, affordable and energy efficient” bungalows on the Lincoln Green estate in the Northwood Park area of Bushbury.

Not all of the homes on the estate are council owned however, with many residents being private owners who intend to stay put.

Home owner Rose Davies in her living room

Rose Davies, 79, has lived in hers for 27 years and while she is concerned ahead of work starting, she supports the plans as a whole.

She said: "I know it is a bad upheaval, and a lot of people who live here are old, but it's for the future.

"In the 27 years I have been here it's always looked nice, but I can see how things have come down since I moved in.

"I have a lot come to me and ask whether we are going to be compensated for what we are going to have to put up with, because it will be like being in a builders' yard, lets face it.

"So that is one thing that concerns us who own them.

"I would not accept money to move, this is in a locked trust for my granddaughter, mine will be stopping here, there isn't a choice to me."

The prefab in the middle is council owned and would be demolished under the plans

While Rose accepts that some of the prefabs in the area are in bad shape, she does maintain that she is happy staying put in hers.

"I like living in mine, they are lovely inside and are great for people with disabilities being on one floor, so a lot of people around here do have disabilities.

"They are very liveable, I had an extension on the back of mine to add a bit more space.

"But some do need to come down. The one next door to me needs a lot of work for example."

Where Rose lives, two privately owned properties sit either side of a council owned prefab which would be demolished as part of the plans.

Aerial picture showing the area where the prefabs are to be demolished.

All residents who live in council owned properties will be offered the opportunity to remain on the estate and move into one of the new builds as the scheme is carried out in phases.

Kelly Blewitt, 33, cares for her grandmother in a bungalow which she has owned for 14 years.

She said: "We have heard a lot about the tenants, but what about the private bungalows and how it is going to affect us?

"I spoke to someone at the consultation and we were told it isn't going to affect us.

"But it is, because there are council ones around us."

Kelly often helps out and checks in with elderly resident on the estate, and doesn't think moving is an option for a lot of them.

She said: "There are elderly people that have been here their whole life, they have carers coming in throughout the day.