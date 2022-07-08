Countdown on to take part in Wolverhampton’s favourite art challenge

Paint The Day Saturday 24th July -110

The outdoor family event is organised by Newhampton Arts Centre and helps promote the Whitmore Reans area whilst bringing the Wolverhampton community together in a creative way.

This is the eighth year of the annual competition and exhibition that is open to artists and photographers of all levels, including professional artists and amateurs.

On Saturday, July 16, Paint the Day will being, challenging participants to create their very own masterpiece in just eight hours.

Artists can use anything from traditional watercolours, experimental photography to abstract collage, allowing them to interpret the scene in any visual style they wish.

Using the Newhampton Art Centre as a starting point, artists will go on to capture a scene within a three mile radius.

There are cash prizes to be won, reaching a combined total of £850. The first prize of £300 will be awarded by a professional judging panel.

There will also be a public vote prize and judges will also be awarding a photography prize and an under 18’s prize.

Paint the Day 2022 artist registration costs £10 per adult with a free child place also available and a special early bird registration priced at £7 until June 15th.