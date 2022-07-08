Notification Settings

City beer festival returns

By John CorserWolverhamptonPublished:

Wolverhampton's biggest annual beer festival has returned after a gap of three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Enjoying Wolverhampton Summer Festival of Beer and Cider, Wolverhampton CAMRA members Graham Sanderson, of Wolverhampton, and Amanda Hignett, of Sedgley, at Newhampton Arts Centre
Wolverhampton Summer Festival of Beer and Cider opened at Newhampton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street on Thursday.

The city branch of the Campaign for Real Ale's 45th festival finishes today(SAT) when it is running from 12 noon with admission £20. Camra members get £16 of festival tokens and non-members £14.

The outdoor theatre marquee at the arts centre is also being used as a seated drinking area.

Beer festival organiser Charlotte Coxon said: "We have several specially brewed beers for this festival and we thank the brewers for them."

It is the fifth time the branch has used the arts centre after moving from its old home at the Wulfrun Hall in the city centre.

Funds are being raised for the arts centre's Dementia Cafe project from a tombola at the event.

There is a choice of 60 cask ales and 13 ciders.

There is also a craft keg bar and international bottled beers are on sale.

The Ukeing Wolves ukulele band is performing on Saturday afternoon along with singer and guitarist Dvid Jckson from Dudley. The Barley Beats from Wolverhampton will be playing in the evening.

