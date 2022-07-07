Wolverhampton school develops 'role play village' to boost pupils' communication skills

Alteja Diring, four, Miya Hira, four, and Kayde Eagleton, five, in the police station at Bushbury Lane Academy School

Leaders at Bushbury Lane Academy School, on Ripon Road, developed the attraction which features a string of play houses where children can dress up.

It allows pupils at the school to dress in a range of costumes including for police, firefighters, doctors and for shop-workers – all within the city school.

Beth Hadley, executive headteacher from the school, said: "The thought process behind it was that because of Covid and lockdown, our children have not been out in the community as much. They've not have those opportunities in terms of communication and language development.

"And if the children aren't getting it outside of school, we thought we would do it in school – and it's been a real labour of love so far."

Ms Hadley said the focus of the development was communication and language and the school wanted youngsters to progress, but that didn't stop her from joining in with the fun.

"I was arrested on three separate occasions," she said. "But it's been lovely, there's been lots of smiling faces and they are really happy and really engaged with it," she added.