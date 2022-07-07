New children’s homes will give ‘high-quality’ care

Wolverhampton Civic Centre

The council is planning to identify one of its corporate assets to use as the first home, and then purchase a private property for the second.

It is estimated that the cost of bringing both homes into operation will be somewhere in the region of £1.1 million, the cabinet resources committee heard yesterday (Wednesday).

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi (Lab. Ettingshall), member for children and young people, said: “What this is really about is firming up our corporate parenting position. We absolutely take a responsibility to love and care for children in the city where both their birth parents aren’t able to for whatever reason.

“This is about making sure those children have somewhere that is safe, suitable and provides high-quality support for them to live in.

“In February, the cabinet resources panel approved, in principle, for the council to establish two new internal children’s homes – both for two young people who have complex needs.

“Approval was given to undertake a feasibility study to explore property and land options for that. The business case presented for establishing those two homes was based on ensuring that the council can effectively meet the needs of our most complex young people in care, and also to provide some specialist, high-quality provision internally,” she added.

“The proposal was undertaken in July 2021 because what we recognised was that quite often there are challenges in meeting the needs of our most complex young people, in that they often end up with external private providers where cost is high and sometimes quality is low.

“Our proposal is to look at two assets. The first is to utilise a corporate asset – the site is yet to be determined – and for the second home the proposed recommendation is to purchase a private property in close proximity to the corporate asset, which again hasn’t been identified.

“This will allow both homes to have the same manager and improve that consistency in care across the two. Approval is being sought to progress both of those options. The total capital cost to the council of bringing both of these homes into operation will be in the region of £1.1 million,” she said.

“To give the panel an example of how much these placements cost, in 2021-22 we had 14 placements which were more than £7,000 per week.

“This is when we are going out to private providers, so even though the capital costs seem a lot, over the course of time we would see a huge saving. But it’s not just about money.

“We need this so we know it’s providing local care and local homes for our children which means they can do a number of things. They can maintain family links in the city and access lots of different networks including education establishments.

“Corporate parenting is about loving these children as we would our own. And if they were our own children we would want to keep them close and not really far away where they can’t access these networks,” added Cllr Momemabadi.

“We have the best children’s services Ofsted rating in the West Midlands Combined Authority and today announced our good rating for Upper Pendeford Farm, which is our short-break children’s home. So we know we are able to do this really, really well.”

Council leader Ian Brookfield (Lab. Bushbury South and Low Hill) said: “A lot of people in cities are not usually aware what the private market is charging across the country for this type of specialist provision, and it would shock most people.

“These are our kids and in the past we’ve sent them all around the country away from any links, any networks – and at a considerable cost. I think it’s about time and only right and proper that we bring them back home.