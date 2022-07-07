Morrisons donate goodies for nurses

Morrisons Willenhall branch has been supplying up to 30 staff at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust with healthy snacks and drinks each week for the last month to help keep busy nurses on the go.

A student nurse who used to work for Morrisons approached the store to see what they could do to help.

Laura Andrews Morrisons community champion, said: "Working in the community myself, I thought this was a nice gesture to help people who help others.

"I love to help people and having this role enables me to do that. We get water, fruit juice, fresh fruit, snacks and crisps to help keep the nurses going through the day. We try to keep it balanced."

Community Staff Nurse in District Nursing team Kim Birch, 63, is part of West locality based in Darlaston.

The mum of four and great-grandmother used to work in health and wellbeing and likes to see her staff looked after.

Kim, who has worked for the Trust for over 20 years, said: "The team would like to say a big thank you to Laura and Morrisons for supplying the food and drink to the nurses. It supports our health and wellbeing and is very much appreciated, as well as needed.

"We make up to 16 house calls a day so we’re constantly on the go, travelling to people’s homes and treating patients – the girls don’t stop.

"I firmly believe if you look after your staff, the rest will look after itself.

"The way in which the team, including administrators, has tirelessly pulled and worked together throughout COVID-19 and continue to do so on a daily basis has been inspirational.

"I am so proud of the girls – they even kept going through COVID-19 and never once complained about it."

Mum of three Laura, 40 from Short Heath, has seen at first hand how the Trust helps after her dad Terry Andrews was admitted to the Manor for cancer treatment.