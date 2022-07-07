Funding secured for new ‘safer’ cycle lane into city

The A454 Willenhall Road at the junction with Noose Lane

The new cycle path will run from Noose Lane, off the A454 Willenhall Road, to School Street near the Ring Road. The A454 is the main link between Wolverhampton and Walsall.

Cabinet resources members on Wednesday heard that the council had been successful in obtaining £1.905 million to fund the scheme.

Councillor Steve Evans said: “We’ve been progressing quite nicely in terms of our cycle lanes, one of which is almost complete along Waterloo Road. This is a segregated, or stand-alone, cycle lane which is important, and work is also commencing down the Wednesfield Road.

“Some more good news – we’ve been successful in gaining what is called Active Travel Fund Tranche 3 funding for this further segregated cycle lane.

“Effectively, this will run from the boundary of Walsall right into the Ring Road in Wolverhampton. This will pass mainly through East Park but also Bilston North because we’re talking about the Willenhall Road.

“There are a couple of options that the consultants drew up. Option one would have been outside people’s frontages, which would have been restrictive. So this left us with option two, which means going down the central reservation in one continuous stand-alone cycle lane, which is the preferred option.

“Of course we need to liaise and speak with the local elected members of East Park and Bilston North, which I’ve asked the officers to do,” added Councillor Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change.

The scheme will link with the other phases that make up the city’s East Gateway project and will be the first section to be delivered. Works between Middle Cross and Hickman Avenue and around Neachells Lane have already been approved for development and funding is now being sought.

“This is good news for Wolverhampton – another cycle lane. I do feel it’s important that they are stand-alone and segregated because I wouldn’t want my grandchild riding in the road if I’m honest,” Councillor Evans told members.

“The other cycle lanes where buses and lorries whizz past you – I don’t think anybody feels safe in those, whether you’re a child or an adult. So I do think that in a segregated cycle lane people and families would feel much safer and much more likely to use them.

“Funding comes through the West Midlands Combined Authority, but whilst we’re awaiting the grant approval and the mechanisms, we may have to start using some funding ourselves.

“But again, this is a step in the right direction in my opinion. The funding comes over two financial years in the form of half-a-million pounds and then £1.405 million,” he added.