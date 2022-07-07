Flats plan for listed building in Wolverhampton city centre

The building in Queen Street, Wolverhampton, which now houses Johnny Spice Indian restaurant on the ground floor. Photo: Thorne Architecture

Situated at 46 Queen Street, the premises is now partly occupied by Johnny Spice Indian restaurant on the ground floor.

Granted listed status in July 1949, the building is also recorded as having been a post office and an orphanage at different times during its colourful history.

Applicant Mr Harj Momi has now asked the council for permission to make internal alterations to create four self-contained one-bedroom flats on the first floor.

A heritage statement drawn up by Paul Simkin of Wolverhampton-based Thorne Architecture, the agents acting for Mr Momi, said: “A committee was formed to raise funds to build a purpose-built dispensary and this building was the result in 1826. There were often nearly 100 patients per week on its book.

“The premises were extended backwards towards Castle Street in or about 1833. In 1849 the Royal Hospital was opened and the dispensary was moved there.

“The vacant building was taken over by John Lees for use as an orphanage and school. It was so successful that in 1854 it moved to large new premises on Goldthorn Hill, where it still is as the Royal School."

The statement added: “The upper floor has become redundant in recent years and is falling into disrepair. The client wishes to preserve as much of the historic fabric as possible.

“Internally, any historic features will remain and the exterior of the building will be refurbished and the windows made good. This heritage asset is significant because of its age and proximity to adjacent listed buildings.

“This is one of the remaining buildings of quality in Wolverhampton and specifically Queen Street. Originally a residential street with some civic buildings, the conversion of the building restores some of this character.”