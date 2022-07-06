Homes plan for Wolverhampton estate's former pub site

The the long-vacant former Duke of York pub site in Inkerman Street, Heath Town, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Land on the corner of Inkerman Street and Wednesfield Road, Heath Town, has been empty for more than 10 years since the Duke of York pub was closed and knocked down.

Following the demolition, several building projects were put forward by different contractors but none ever came to fruition.

Now the city’s planning bosses are looking to agree a proposal for a local development order granting permission for a residential development of up to six properties.

Heath Town councillor Milkinder Jaspal said: “We welcome the development. It’s long overdue. We have had various proposals over the years but all failed to take off, so we are hopeful this will go all the way and help develop another brownfield site.”

In a report to the council this week, senior officer Phillip Walker told planners: “A local development order (LDO) grants planning permission and is an alternative to a planning application.

“The government encourages local planning authorities to use LDOs to set the planning framework for particular areas or categories of development where the impacts would be acceptable and where this would promote economic, social or environmental gains for an area.

“This council-owned land at Inkerman Street is identified in the Heathfield Park Neighbourhood Plan as a housing site.

“The LDO is seen as the best way to bring forward development, since it is a flexible tool which has the ability to accelerate and simplify the planning process and make the investment more attractive,” he added.

Wolverhampton Homes, which delivers and manages the council’s housing stock, will be overseeing development of the site.

Much of the Heath Town estate has recently undergone extensive refurbishment and redevelopment work as part of an ongoing multi-million pound project.