City academic proud to be named baton-bearer

Dr Martin Khechara has been chosen as one of the baton-bearers for the forthcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Dr Martin Khechara, an associate professor for Engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) at Wolverhampton University’s Faculty of Science and Engineering, will be carrying the baton on part of its journey through the town of Uttoxeter.

The Baton will be carried across the country by inspirational baton-bearers in all nine regions of England, reflecting the diversity in communities across the country.

A former research scientist, Mr Khechara specialises in Microbiology and has an international profile for his research.

Other than his role as an educator, he is a science communicator, presenter, writer and performer who firmly believes in the power of STEM and study at University to change lives and actively works in the community to bring the magic of STEM subjects to those that need it the most.

He said: “It’s a massive honour to be one of the people who will be carrying the Baton across our country and to have been nominated for the work that I do in the community.

“I have spent the last 10 years showing that a career in STEM can be for everyone no matter who you are or where you are from and to be recognised in this way is very humbling.”

The Baton has been specially created by designers and technologists from the West Midlands in a unique collaboration that fuses science, technology, engineering and art and moves away from the traditional shape seen in previous editions of The Queen’s Baton.