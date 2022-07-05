Mayor takes in work of Penn pupils

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 04/07/22.Mayor of Wolverhampton Cllr Sandra Samuels visited Woodfield Primary School, Penn, to see what the children had been learning about the history of Windrush. She is pictured with seven year old Gabriela Omosigho....

Pupils from year two at Woodfield Primary in Penn took their learning inspiration from television presenter Floella Benjamin's popular book 'Coming to England' which tells the story of how she came to England from Trinidad to join her parents who had been here for two years helping to rebuild the country after the second world war.

The project and assembly around the Windrush migration was part of the school's aim of making sure the curriculum and learning is based around being culturally aware and that it recognises their surroundings and the people who live in and around the school community.

It was also the first time for a few years staff and pupils have had the chance to show visitors what they have learned due to covid restrictions not allowing parents or others to come in from outside.

Councillor Samuels became the first person of Afro-Caribbean heritage in 200 years to take office as the mayor when she was enrolled in May.

Year two class teacher and music co-ordinator Stephanie Palmer-Hayward said: "It was great for us to be able to show people again what we have been doing in class and how we try to tailor learning to a particular theme if we can - this one recognising the diverse community we all live and work and study in.