Leading practitioner at Wolverhampton hospital trust given vice chair role at national body

Nicky Edison

Dr Nicky Eddison, who is based at Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital, has been appointed vice chair/chair elect of the British Association of Prosthetists and Orthotists (BAPO), the only UK body that represents the interests of prosthetic and orthotic professionals, and will replace Peter Iliff as chair in 2024.

Starting her career at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust as a junior orthotist, the 46-year-old went on to work as the orthotics service manager at the trust for 15 years and progressed to become the first consultant orthotist in the NHS in January 2021.

She is currently the trust’s professional lead for orthotics and the Allied Health Professionals (AHP) lead researcher at the trust.

On the academic front, Dr Eddison is an associate professor at Staffordshire University with a portfolio of peer-reviewed publications and has presented her research at conferences across the world.

She has authored or co-written over 20 peer-reviewed publications and a further 80 additional publications, expanding her area of research into public health, telehealth, and health inequalities.

Much of her more high-profile work has focused on helping younger patients with cerebral palsy. The orthotics service makes and adapts splints for all ages linking in with many departments across the trust, including stroke, rheumatology, oncology, paediatrics, maternity, diabetes, orthopaedics, epilepsy and special schools.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be able to lead the British Association of Prosthetists and Orthotists,” she said.

“I look forward to working closely with Peter over the next two years to ensure I am fully equipped to continue taking the association forward.”

Dr Nicky has extensive experience of working with BAPO, having previously chaired the education committee and professional affairs committee.