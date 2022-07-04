International students work with Wolves to extend esports reach in India

Wolves ESports team line-up

70 students took part in the competition, studying for Business Management degrees in their home countries at Herald College in Kathmandu, Biratnagar International College in Eastern Nepal and Podar World College in Mumbai.

The students were required to undertake research on the esports industry and propose creative avenues for Wolves ESports to enter and become established in esports in Nepal and India.

Wolves Esports was established in 2018 and now boasts teams in the UK, Europe, North America and China, with more than three million social followers.

The team competes in titles including FIFA, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Identity V, Honor of Kings, Formula Pro and LeMans Virtual.

The students worked closely with Russell Jones, General Manager, Marketing & Commercial Growth, at Wolves FC to gain real hands-on experience in a rapidly expanding industry with many professional prospects.

Russell said: "It’s always a pleasure to work with the University of Wolverhampton and Podar World College on real life projects.

"Esports is a fast-growing industry and already employs many thousands of people in a variety of roles.

"This was a great opportunity for the students to learn about the industry and help provide Wolves with insights on how we could enter the Indian and Nepalese markets.

"It was a thoroughly enjoyable morning, and it was fascinating to listen to the student’s interpretation of the brief. I’d like to congratulate all of the student teams for their presentations."

The project tasked students to compete against each other, in teams, to develop the most attractive and realistic proposals for Wolves Esports to grow overseas.

Students proposed a range of creative ideas including holding international competitions, partnering with other esports organisations, investing in gaming cafés and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and creating new esports teams.

As part of the project, an online event was held recently where the student team leaders competed against each other by pitching their proposals to an expert panel. The pitches were assessed on the level of viability, innovativeness, and attractiveness.

Team Leader of the winning group, Simran Oswal, said: "The International Project is a golden opportunity offered to students by Podar World College in Mumbai which has been affiliated with the University of Wolverhampton for the past few years.