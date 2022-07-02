New BBC Three show shines light on female trucking school owner from Wolverhampton

Shannan Paterson

The one-off documentary follows Shannan Paterson, who is getting more young drivers on the road with her driving school to help ease the HGV driver shortage.

She took over the West Midlands-based family business, HGV Training Midlands, after the tragic death of her mother.

Shannan was only 21 at the time, but as the daughter of a veteran HGV driver, trucking runs in her blood.

Viewers will get a front seat view of her driving school based in Willenhall, where young learners can bag their licence by completing an intense course.

Juggling the business with helping to raise her younger sister, Shannan is also trying to get her own HGV licence with help from veteran instructor and dad, Trevor.

Queen of Trucks was commissioned as a result of the West Midlands Voices initiative, which is a joint BBC Three and BBC England scheme designed to develop production talent in the West Midlands, in partnership with Create Central.

The partnership invited independent production companies based in the West Midlands to submit documentary ideas that reflect the life experiences of 13-24 year olds.

Shannan Paterson says: “I’m so proud of what we have achieved as a team and it’s so rewarding to feel like we’ve made a difference to someone’s career.

“We meet drivers from all walks of life both male and female and we’re on a mission to encourage even more younger people to give trucking a go.”

Diana Hare, commissioning executive for BBC England, says: “Our aim is to tell real stories and represent the lives of young people across England. We are also keen to support the indie sector in the West Midlands as part of the BBC’s plans for the region.

“Shannan is tenacious, driven and has broken down barriers in what’s primarily a male dominated industry. She is a role model for all young women and it’s fantastic that we’ve been able to share her story on screen.”

Anton Inwood, Executive Producer Director for Acclaimed Content, says: “It has been a massive achievement to develop, produce and deliver our first show independently for the BBC.

“Shannan is everything we could have hoped for; bright, driven, fearless and unapologetically from The Black Country. There’s no-one like her on TV and we can’t wait for viewers to see the documentary.”

Ed Shedd, Chair of Create Central, says: “Create Central has been delighted to work with BBC Three and BBC England on this development initiative. It really shows that close collaboration between local agencies and the BBC can support the emergence and development of local talent and companies.”