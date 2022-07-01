Paramedics presented with bravery award after being stabbed on duty in Wolverhampton

Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine with Mick and Deena

Paramedics Deena Evans and Mick Hipgrave, from Willenhall ambulance hub, were called to an address in Wolverhampton along with police colleagues following concerns for the welfare of a man on Monday, July 6, 2020.

As emergency services gained entry to the property, the patient came out of the front door with two knives and stabbed Deena and Mick.

Despite both being seriously injured, they bravely helped each other in the moments after the attack to get to safety whilst police detained the patient.

West Midlands Police Deputy Chief Constable, Vanessa Jardine, presented the pair with a National Police Public Bravery Award and silver medal at a ceremony at Tally Ho!

Deena said: “It was a huge privilege to receive such a prestigious award from our police colleagues for our bravery on, what was, the worst day of our lives. We will both be forever immensely grateful for the police’s help on that day, along with our WMAS family too.”

Last year the force presented Deena and Mick with Chief Constable’s Commendations in 2021.

The National Police Public Bravery Award, which is signed by the National Police Chiefs Council, is one rarely given out.

They were instituted in 1965 to recognise the assistance provided by members of the public who have intervened to foil criminal acts and come to the assistance of others.