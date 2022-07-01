Families enjoy free narrowboat trip hosted by LGBT+ group in Wolverhampton

A crowd of people turned out for the free narrowboat trip

Paul Ryder and Marcus Cotterill, founder of the LGBT+ Social Group for Wolverhampton and surrounding areas, organised the special trip on June 25.

It saw people turn out at the Wildside Activity Centre, on Hordern Road in the city, for the trip which allowed people to explore the scenery along the canal.

The pair put on the event to do something nice for families due to them potentially struggling as the cost of living takes hold – meaning they might not have been able to afford a trip.

Paul said: "It was so nice to see so many people enjoying themselves even the families with their children (who had) smiling faces and really enjoyed this day trip out."

The trip took place over four hours from 11am until 3pm and the two organisers heaped praise on the Wildside Activity Centre and said they "can't thank them enough".

Marcus added: "It was nice to see so many people turn up for the narrowboat trip, it was lovely and relaxing and it was very good for people's mental health – including my own."

A family, who went on the trip, said: "It’s something I’ve always wanted to do so an outing with my partner and boys is going to be fab, many thanks to yourself and team for making it possible."