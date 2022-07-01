Dad's wish comes true with first children's book 'Mindy's Journey'

Wolverhampton children's author James Davison with his book 'Mindy's Journey'

Electronic games designer James Davison has Tourette's syndrome and non-epileptic fits, and wrote Mindy's Journey based on a bedtime story he would recite to his eldest child.

Featuring eye-catching illustrations by Darren Gate the story is about a little girl Mindy who receives some bad news and spirals into depression. After making a wish for things to change she befriends a star and they work together to find their way out of a dark cave.

The 31-year-old explains: "I have Tourette's and other mental health conditions and having been the recipient of support I wanted to be the person providing it for others.

"Mental health is something close to my heart and I wanted to do something to address it and inspire children and grown ups whether teachers or other adults to be encouraged as it's not always easy to do so.

"I have four young children and it's a bedtime story which I used to recite to my eldest child."

The father-of-four daughters is married to wife Kimberly, 29, and share their home, in Holloway Street, Stow Heath, Wolverhampton, with children Lilly-Rose, eight, Gwendolen, four, Dorothea, two, and Aeris, aged five months.

Mr Davison, who has degrees in computer games design and digital and visual communications from Wolverhampton University, combined his skills and story idea to produce the book after initially setting up a video games business based on material addressing social issues.

On completing his studies he started working with the Seed Enterprise Team then Lloyd Bank's School of Social Entrepreneurs programme. He also received mental health and funding support from the Prince's Trust which awarded him a £500 grant towards covering the book's production costs.

Born in Luton, he grew up in Tipton, and attended the former Coseley High School and Walsall College where he studied art and design.

He said he still intends to adapt his manuscripts in late to games and films, but the focus is now to use storytelling to address mental health issues.