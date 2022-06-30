Notification Settings

World of soapbox racing coming to Wolverhampton city centre later this year

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished:

Charities, businesses and individual teams are challenging themselves to step things up a gear as they prepare to race for the top spot at Wolverhampton Krazy Races.

Toy Story 2 team racing down the Northwich track
An influx of new teams have signed up for the event which will take place in the city centre on August 21st, after a previous iteration of the event proved successful in Shrewsbury in May.

The races see themed soapboxes taking timed runs down a track, with the fastest 10 karts going through to a final with the quickest kart eventually being crowned the winner.

Organiser Sarah Belcher,said: "The Krazy Races at Shrewsbury and Northwich have been a great success and, as Wolverhampton is so local, many people who came to watch in Shrewsbury in May have chosen to get behind the wheel and race in Wolverhampton next month.

"It’s incredible so many people want to take part and we continue to welcome teams on board. Teams must design their soapbox, as they’re judged on creativity as well as speed, and they must also do a short performance before racing. It isn’t just getting in a kart and zooming down a track - it’s a real extravaganza.

"The deadline for entering a team is looming as teams must have entered by July 31st, but we may well be full before then thanks to so many people wanting to race and raise money for charity."

Shrewsbury Krazy Races saw participants raising money for many different charities ranging from the British Heart Foundation to the Farming Community Network, and as an event Krazy Races donates to Macmillan Cancer Support which is its charity partner.

"Not only is the event a brilliant opportunity to raise money for charity, it’s also a great way to network with fellow local businesses and get your name in front of thousands of spectators," adds Sarah.

"We’d recommend anyone wanting to take part sign up as soon as they can, as they may be disappointed if they wait until the last minute to enter."

More information on the event can be found at krazyraces.co.uk/wolverhampton-krazy-races.

Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

