Hunt on for a missing £7.4 million lottery ticket issued in Wolverhampton

The National Lottery will be kicking off the search for Wolverhampton’s missing £7,440,150 Lotto jackpot winner from the draw on Saturday, June 18, with a visit to Molineux, home of Wolves.
Midlands' lotto players have been urged to check their tickets ahead of this Friday's EuroMillions Jackpot draw, worth £170 million.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, will be playing a one-two with Wolves legend, Steve Bull, as the pair also look to unearth to lucky winner.