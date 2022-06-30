Pictured left, Lorna Potts and Royston Spencer

Major's Fish & Chip shop in Bilston is one of the most popular in the region, and will open a new store on Friday on Rookery Street, Wednesfield, from noon.

The founder of Major's fish and chip shop in Church Street, Major Spencer, passed away last year, and the franchise is now run by Major's son, Royston Spencer.

Manager Royston said he came up with the idea for franchises while sitting at home during lockdown.

The shop hopes to embed itself into the community, and will act on feedback the improve and expand its menu.

Also, to thank NHS workers, particularly for their efforts during the pandemic, the shop will offer 10 per cent off any order.

Chip shop owner Royston Spencer aged 41,said: "We pioneered the battered chip.

"We have a batter made up from a special recipe by Middletons of Willenhall.

"We are famous for our fish and chips and we do not do pizza and chicken pieces like many other people.

"I have had the idea of a franchise in mind for a number of years.

"During Covid and the lockdown period I decided to organise it as a special business chain.

"I am hoping eventually to have five to six shops in the chain but do not want to have too many as the quality might then suffer.

"The new owners, who do not want to be named and who are silent partners, are being trained by myself and I will be popping in and out of the shop for the first month or so.

"I am certain that they will make a success of the business and I am currently training them in the business."