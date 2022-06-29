Andy Street joins forces with schoolchildren to help tidy region ahead of Commonwealth Games

Andy Street is pictured with, at the front, Andreea Matei and Ekam Brar and, at the back, is Victoria Dudfield and Samanths Davidson with pupils Alice Cooney, Darcie Mae Dukes, Phoebe Griffiths, Kiyahna Williams, Efenomi Osagie, Inder Singh and Charlotte Murray

Last August, Andy Street launched The West Midlands Great Clean Up aiming to help the region look its sparkling best before it comes under the international spotlight as host of the games in Birmingham.

The campaign, which is backed by Keep Britain Tidy, aimed to recruit 1,000 volunteers to get involved with litter picking across the West Midlands.

And on Friday, Mr Street teamed up with 27 children from Lanesfield Primary School in Wolverhampton to help clean up Hilton Park.

Co-ordinator of the school's Eco Warrior Committee, Victoria Dudfield, said: "The children are passionate about the environment and making it clean and safe for everyone.

"We have campaigns involving everything from water to litter and the children are dedicated to making the school a healthier environment."

Andy Street said: "It is great news that local heroes from across our region are stepping up to take part in The West Midlands Great Clean Up - a wonderful grassroots effort to galvanise action to instil community pride in the place we all call home and get the West Midlands looking its best ahead of the Commonwealth Games this summer.

"I made an election commitment to utilise my convening power as Mayor to help clean up our region and I'm so pleased that - in conjunction with Keep Britain Tidy - we are staying true to that promise.

“I was pleased to join forces with Lanesfield Primary School’s Eco-Club to help spruce up Hilton Park ahead of a weekend of clean up action.