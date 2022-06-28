Wolverhampton centre hosting six weeks of summer fun for all the family

A family pond-dipping at Kingswood Trust

The Kingswood Trust will host activities to suit all ages from overnight camping adventures and live music, to meeting the resident pets, wildlife encounters and pond dipping.

Its schools out holiday club is for ages five to 12 years.

There are six days planned, each with different activities running from July 25-27 and August 8-10.

Children will have the day to explore the woodland, make a camp, build dens, make things using natural materials, meet and feed sheep, collect the eggs from ducks and chickens, play games, learn how to garden and have fun in nature and much more.

There will be opportunities for archery, orienteering and many more team games.

There are new forest fun days over the summer holiday too on Tuesdays and Saturdays running from 10am to 1pm to enjoy the great outdoors with family or friends.

People can explore the woods and enjoy a walk or just relax together outdoors in the beautiful nine acre site.

Woody’s Snack Stop will be open for refreshments, ice creams and souvenirs.

There are plenty of picnic tables and places to rest as well as some under cover seating.

This year, by popular demand there is also a two night family camping staycation at a music festival and family camping event running from July 29 to 31.

And visitors can also enjoy the Dragon and Unicorn Hunt which takes place every day from August 1 to 6.

Rachel Wells, charity manager said: "Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the summer at The Kingswood Trust.

"It is a wonderful place where children of all ages, their parents, and carers and those who support them can be together, enjoying the benefits of outdoor play in a stunning countryside environment, creating lasting, happy memories.”