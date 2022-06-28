Two men charged after three suffer life-changing injuries in fight

Southall Rd - Google Maps

Armed police were called to reports of a fight on Southall Road in the Ashmore Park area of Wednesfield on June 24.

Three men aged 26, 37 and 39 received life-changing injuries after being attacked.

Now Joshua Francis, aged 21, from Wolverhampton and Myckel Betty, aged 19, from Stoke-on-Trent, were each charged with three counts of Section 18 assault.

The pair appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

Police are continuing to appeal for information, and be contacted via west-midlands.police.uk quoting log number 4513 of 24 June.