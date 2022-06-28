Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men charged after three suffer life-changing injuries in fight

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Two people have been charged in connection with a street attack that left three men seriously injured in Wolverhampton.

Southall Rd - Google Maps
Southall Rd - Google Maps

Armed police were called to reports of a fight on Southall Road in the Ashmore Park area of Wednesfield on June 24.

Three men aged 26, 37 and 39 received life-changing injuries after being attacked.

Now Joshua Francis, aged 21, from Wolverhampton and Myckel Betty, aged 19, from Stoke-on-Trent, were each charged with three counts of Section 18 assault.

The pair appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

Police are continuing to appeal for information, and be contacted via west-midlands.police.uk quoting log number 4513 of 24 June.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News