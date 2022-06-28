New drop-in session announced for information about time trial

The drop-in sessions provide another opportunity for residents and businesses across Wolverhampton to find out how the Time Trial will impact them

Wolverhampton residents and business are being invited to attend the session to find out more about the Commonwealth Games coming to the city, which will host the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Cycling Time Trial on Thursday, August 4, with the race starting and finishing in West Park.

With less than two months until the start of the Games, residents and local businesses are encouraged to attend the drop-in session to find out how to get involved and how they may be affected.

At the session on Thursday, July 7, they’ll be able to find out more information on the full route and road closures on race day, information on waste collections and parking permits and where they can watch the action from for free.

The course will mean road closures and diversion around Wolverhampton

There will also be information on city centre activities including the Festival Site on Market Square, the Queen’s Baton Relay event on Sunday, July 24 and the cultural plan being planned by the council.

The Get Set drop-in session will take place in the atrium of the Civic Centre in Wolverhampton from 3pm to 6pm on Thursday, August 7.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for City Environment and Climate Change, said: “With 6 weeks to go until the Commonwealth Games Cycling Time Trial arrives in Wolverhampton, it’s important that residents and businesses along the route find out how they could potentially be impacted by the race.

“At the session, you will find out lots of important information such as road closures, waste collections and parking permits but also about all the exciting events we have planned in the lead up to the event and on the day.

“The Get Set engagement session is largely targeted at residents and businesses living or working near to where the event is taking place, so I would encourage people to attend one of the dates and find out how they can prepare for the Games this summer.”