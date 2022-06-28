Children's support worker agrees to head shave by girl she cares for

Charlie Piggott and Gracie-Lee

Charlie Piggott, who works at Dandelion House based in Wolverhampton, agreed to help 14-year-old Gracie-Lee in her pursuit to raise money, by having her head shaved.

Gracie-Lee, originally from Birmingham, had the idea to raise money for Heartlands Hospital, who cared for her little sister Georgia back in 2011, before she died from a brain tumour.

Charlie agreed to have her head shaved, albeit somewhat jokingly, if Gracie-Lee handled all the planning.

The pair preparing for the shave

And handle it she did, with the current total raised sitting at £675, smashing an initial target of £400.

Charlie, who works in therapeutic parenting, said: "I tend to do quite a lot of charity work and have done so for Macmillan Cancer Support over the years.

"When she (Gracie-Lee) was taking about her sister and losing her, she wanted to do something to raise money.

"At first it was a flippant comment that if she arranges it she can shave my head – then she run with it and set it all up, so I had to do it."

Gracie-Lee was excited as the shaving commenced

Heartlands Hospital looked after Gracie-Lee's little sister, Georgia, when she was not very well, and she hadn't really had the opportunity to remember her sister, so she chose to raise funds for the hospital.

Charlie added: "I didn't think we would raise as much as we have, less than a month ago we were quite behind where we wanted to be.

"Then we got loads of donations at once, and the company Nurture Care Group are matching all the donations we receive.

"Gracie-Lee is really ecstatic about it, she couldn't stop talking about it, she kept showing me the page as the money was going up.

"A lot of people have been surprised at my hair, and have commended on it and things like that, but it has been a really nice reaction."