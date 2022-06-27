Wolverhampton charity's lifeline as it finds new premises

The new store

The Baby Blues Appeal shop had been in Wolverhampton for 27 years, raising money to support premature babies at New Cross neo-natal unit.

It was based in Victoria Street but feared it was about to go out of business when the road permanently closed as part of plans for it to be traffic-free under a £15.7 million council project.

However, the charity has been handed a boost by moving into new premises, in Cleveland Street, which opened today (Monday).

Tracy Frumenzi, from Baby Blues, said: "We rely on people bring donations to the shop which was impacted by the road changes.

"It made it difficult for people to bring donations and drop them off, so we had nothing to sell to customers.

"After 27 years, we were about to go under and we didn't want that to happen. Fortunately we have found a new shop so we are lucky.

"We have opened now and the first day has been a real success. We have a great following here and people were devastated when we were going to close."

"But it's also a relief for out volunteers because it's their life and coming to volunteer, they don't know what they'd do without that. So it had affected everyone and we are relieved now to be open.