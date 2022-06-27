Periods of Metro closure due to engineering works

The line between Wednesbury Park and Wolverhampton St Georges will be closed from 10pm over a few dates in the next two weeks

West Midlands Metro has put out a message to inform travellers that there will be no services on the lines between Wednesbury Parkway and Wolverhampton St Georges after 10pm until Wednesday, June 29 and between Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4.

Services will run between Bull Street and Wednesbury Parkway only on those dates after 10pm due to essential maintenance works taking place, with a replacement bus service running every 15 minutes between Wednesbury Parkway and Wolverhampton St Georges.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "While trams have not been in service, where possible, we have bought forward work that has been planned as part of our ongoing programme to upgrade existing infrastructure.

"While we have successfully carried out the majority of the overhead line upgrades during this time, there are some dates in the coming weeks where there will be changes to services to allow this work to be completed.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by these changes to our service and appreciate your understanding while these essential works are taking place."