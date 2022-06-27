John Fury shares love for Wolverhampton as he supports boxer son Tyson at city event

John Fury was in demand throughout the event, posing for photos

John Fury was in Wolverhampton as part of a big night of entertainment in honour of his son, the undefeated Gypsy King, at KK's Steel Mill.

The event, which drew hundreds of people to the venue just outside the city centre, was not the first time the Fury family had appeared in Wolverhampton, with Tyson having done a show in 2017 and John Fury appearing in 2021.

John Fury, a former professional boxer, bare-knuckle fighter and gangland enforcer, was part of the proceedings, which were organised by Andy Sahota and Showfighter productions.

Tyson Fury at KK's Steel Mill

He had previously appeared at Vaal and Vaal in Wolverhampton for his show The Truth in July last year and was in demand during the evening, posing for photos with fans and other guests as people began to arrive at the venue.

He did a short interview on stage, following on from dancers, a memorabilia auction and a set by Wolverhampton rapper Reepa and spoke warmly about the reception he and his son had received.

He said: "I'm overwhelmed at the support he's been getting and I would say that people have come here to get a show and they're definitely going to get one.

"I'm part of it and I'm very proud to be part of it as I think Wolverhampton is a great place and the fans are great and without them, we're not going anywhere, so we love them."

Mr Fury also described how the city had always been very kind to him and his son and said that as he was the people's champion, it was only right to be with the people of Wolverhampton.

Rapper Reepa performed

He said: "At the end of the day, we love them all as they are so grounded and down to earth here and it's great to be here with them."

He also said he was tickled to find out there was a pie named after Tyson Fury at Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory and spoke about wanting to try it.

He said: "I didn't know about that pie until today and I think it's a brilliant idea and really well named.

"I'm really overwhelmed to hear about it and all I can do is thank the pie company and ask them to send me one as it sounds great.