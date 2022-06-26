Wolverhampton MP and veteran calling for more Armed Forces support

MP Stuart Anderson

Mr Anderson, who served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo and Bosnia, was successful in helping to bid for an extra £10 million for the Armed Forces Covenant Trust towards towards mental health services for struggling personnel.

The Wolverhampton South West MP made the call at the end of Armed Forces Week.

Mr Anderson said: “Armed Forces Day is an important opportunity to celebrate the contribution made by the Armed Forces community around the world and in our own country. As a veteran, I am proud of their courage and dedication to keeping our country safe from hostile states.

"This is brought into sharp focus by Putin’s unjust war in Ukraine. It is our duty to ensure that those who have served our country receive the best possible care.

"As a local MP I want to make sure that residents in the Forces community, including those still serving, veterans, and their families, get all of the support and services that they need. I would encourage everyone to find out more about Armed Forces Day.”

He said he was delighted that more than 9,000 organisations have signed the covenant and has called for even more to sign the pledge to show their own support for the community. More than 300 events have been registered on Armed Forces Website – with Ministry of Defence providing general grants and personnel.

Armed Forces Day and Reserves Day are celebrated during Armed Forces Week from June 20-25.