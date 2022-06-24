Selco launches Community Heroes competition to raise local good causes cash

Selco in Dudley

Builders merchant Selco has launched its Community Heroes competition for the third time.

More than £12,000 in cash and building materials will be up for grabs from Selco, which has branches in Wolverhampton and Dudley and five in Birmingham, in the six-month campaign.

The scheme is open to any charity or group which is at the heart of its local community and entry can be made by explaining in no more than 100 words how they would use the building materials or money to benefit them.

Carine Jessamine, Selco marketing director, said: "We have always been committed to supporting the local communities in which our branches are based, including in the West Midlands, and that is the case more than ever now.

"With firstly coronavirus and now the cost of living crisis, this has been an extremely difficult time for charities and community groups and yet they continue to make such a huge impact."

She added: "So many organisations which do sterling work in their community struggle to make building projects or renovations happen due to a lack of funding, so the chance to win materials will offer a huge helping hand.

"On top of that, there is a £5,000 jackpot at the end of the scheme which is often enough money to keep some charities or community groups going for a number of years.

"Whether you are associated with a hard-working local charity, a scout group, a grassroots sports team or a community centre, this is an initiative which offers a great opportunity for West Midlands organisations."