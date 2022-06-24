New Cross Hospital's new kidney patient service shortlisted for national award

The AKI team in Wolverhampton

The Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Team is in the running for Health Service Journal’s Awards for Deteriorating Patients and Rapid Response Initiative of the Year.

The AKI Team also won best poster at the UK Kidney Week Conference.

Shelagh Bickerton, lead clinical nurse specialist for acute kidney injury, said: "I am delighted and proud that the AKI Team has been shortlisted for this award. It’s been a real team effort to get the service off the ground and it feels wonderful to have our hard work recognised in this way.

"We believe our service will continue to flourish, benefiting patients and staff alike."

The team, which was formed in April 2021, has reduced the length of stay by one day for AKI patients in its first year, a cost saving of nearly £850,000.

It has also made an 18.7 per cent reduction in patients requiring urgent haemodialysis for AKI, compared to pre-pandemic figures. Haemodialysis is a machine to clean the toxins and waste products from the blood when the kidneys have failed.

A total of 221 patients have been followed up and filtered into appropriate clinics when necessary. The team provides education on several in-house courses to improve knowledge and confidence in AKI management, as well as education on AKI prevention to patients and their careers.

The AKI service was recently extended to seven days a week so treatment can be delivered 365 days per year at New Cross Hospital.

AKI is associated with high levels of mortality and morbidity, including the development of chronic kidney disease and associated complications. In response to this, AKI specialist nurses were added to the existing renal team to try to restore some balance and improve patient outcomes and experiences.

Hannah Blakey, Renal Registrar, said: “The AKI team is an invaluable member of the multi-disciplinary team in Wolverhampton, and helps the renal department deliver a safe and effective service.

“It provides regular reviews of inpatients with AKI, liaison with other medical teams, and delivery of follow up post-discharge.