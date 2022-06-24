Gypsy King Tyson Fury in fine voice at night of entertainment and laughs

Tyson Fury shares a laugh with Peter Davies and Danielle Thorpe from Wednesfield

WBC world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury wowed those attending an evening with him at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton.

Wearing a multi-coloured suit and exuding charisma, the 33-year-old Fury posed for pictures at a meet and greet with sponsors and guests who had paid extra to get their photos taken with the undefeated world champion.

Tyson Fury was in fine form at the event

The event, which was organised by Andy Sahota of Showfighter productions, was a full night of entertainment, with dancers, a set from local rapper Reaper and a chat with Tyson's father John Fury, before the main event saw the Gypsy King take the stage.

It was the end to a full day of appearances by Tyson Fury, who was spotted jogging along the Staffordshire and Worcestershire canal in Castlecroft earlier in the day and stopping for photographs with fans.

Councillor Ellis Turrell, who represents Tettenhall Wightwick, said: "It's fantastic to welcome the Gypsy King himself, Tyson Fury, to our corner of Wolverhampton.

"It's been great to see him enjoying what Tettenhall Wightwick has to offer.

"There were some surprised local residents this morning when they spotted him jogging along the canal through Castlecroft and Wightwick.

"Tyson is a great friend to Wolverhampton and I hope he enjoys his time in the city. We would be delighted to welcome him back to Tettenhall any time."

The Gypsy King awaits his public at the meet and greet

There were also opportunities to win a selection of exclusive signed memorabilia from an auction, buy merchandise and also buy a can of the new Furocity energy drink the recent retired Fury has been marketing.

His father John Fury thanked everyone for coming and said he was overwhelmed by the support and said it showed the love Wolverhampton had for his son.