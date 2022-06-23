New Wolverhampton scheme launched to support recent refugees

Refugees getting a warm welcome in Wolverhampton

The City Service, which was officially unveiled at an event to mark Refugee Week at Wolverhampton's Refugee and Migrant Centre on Wednesday, will provide help to migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

The team includes an immigration adviser, housing officer, health and wellbeing engagement officer, school liaison officer, family support worker and a young person mentor.

The new service has been commissioned to meet the diverse needs of the city’s communities, address gaps in existing provision, and to relieve the pressure on the Refugee and Migrant Centre, an award winning charity that supports clients from across the Black Country and Birmingham.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the City of Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Wolverhampton is a diverse and culturally-rich city and, as a council, we are focused on ensuring our residents, particularly those new to the city, have access to the help, support, advice and guidance they need.

"We can only do this in partnership with organisation like the Refugee and Migrant Centre, but we appreciate that they are facing an incredibly high level of demand at the present time, not least because of the refugee crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

"We are pleased to be able to fund this new service, offering advice about everything from immigration, housing and education to health and wellbeing. I have already heard about the positive impact the team is having in supporting access for newly arrived Ukrainian families, and in enabling the council to support some of our most vulnerable individuals who do not have access to public funds."

She added: "We have been working in partnership with the Refugee and Migrant Centre for over two decades, and I cannot express how much we, as a council, value the skills, expertise and experience of its dedicated staff and volunteers."