Mother left without luggage for four days on holiday - only to find precious items missing

Rachel McIntosh has said her holiday was ruined by TUI

Properly valuer Rachel McIntosh was treated to a trip to Turkey by her son as a birthday present earlier this month but the holiday became a "nightmare from star to finish" after her luggage was four days late arriving and with a number of possessions missing.

On Monday, June 13, Ms McIntosh said she checked in her luggage at Birmingham Airport ahead of a TUI flight to Bodrum. However, once in Turkey, she and around 20 other passengers were left at the baggage carousel wondering where their luggage was.

After alerting airport staff, they were told that the captain of their flight said some bags were not put on the plane because it was too heavy.

Ms McIntosh, a property valuer, said she went to the hotel with the promise of getting her baggage the following morning. She had no toiletries, sanitary products or underwear.

"I'm a woman, these are necessities. It was just horrendous. The baggage didn't come the next morning either," she said.

Ms McIntosh said she was told by a TUI representative that her baggage would come on the next flight, which was four days after she left the UK.

Her luggage finally arrived on Friday, June 17, but she said it was clear items were missing.

She said: "Before my mom passed away, she gave me a gift which was a matching bag and slippers. I couldn't see them in the suitcase and I started going crazy thinking if I packed them, I was sure I did.

"I called my daughter-in-law back home to go round to my house and check, and she said they weren't there. My perfume, underwear and toiletries were gone – and of course, the gift from my mom was gone."

Ms McIntosh said she's sure the items were taken as her luggage went to her "as soon as it got to Turkey".

"Nothing can ever replace what she gave to me. Even if I bought one exactly the same, it isn't the one she touched and wrapped with her own hands," she continued.

Ms McIntosh now has a £260 phone bill after unsuccessfully trying to contact TUI, and says the items are still missing.

She added: "I want reimbursement from TUI, but truthfully no amount of holidays or money can replace the slippers and bag from my mom."

In response, a spokesperson for TUI said the company was now investigating the incident.

"We’re very sorry to hear about the issues Ms McIntosh had with her luggage in Turkey," they said.

"We can confirm that we will be investigating this further with our baggage handler to find out exactly what happened. We will be in touch with the customer directly to help resolve her issue and provide contact details on how to claim for any missing items."