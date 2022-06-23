Luke praised as superstar for work with Premier League programme

Luke Craze was presented with a special framed print and a ‘CRAZE 1’ Wolves shirt by Wolves Foundation Schools Educator Josh Uppal.

Luke Craze was rewarded for his work leading the Premier League's Primary Stars initiative, which aims to inspire children on and off the sports field.

The Year Three teacher and PE co-ordinator at Bantock Primary School in Pennfields is one of 105 people nominated by football clubs from across the leagues to mark the fifth year of the scheme.

The presentation, which took place at an assembly at Bantock, saw Luke receive a Nike Strike football and a framed, limited-edition anniversary illustration, created by graphic designer and digital illustrator Zem Clarke.

Mr Craze, who was also gifted his own personalised ‘CRAZE 1’ Wolves shirt from the Foundation, said he was both delighted and surprised to receive the award.

He said: “It was a huge shock but a nice surprise. To see all the pupils here when my name was called out was the best thing really.

“Hopefully, they understand how hard we work here at Bantock to promote sport and physical activity through Premier League Primary Stars, and how important it is for their wellbeing.

“Over the five years that I’ve been here, with the help of Primary Stars and Wolves Foundation, the quality of our physical education has just grown so much.

“When I first started we had support from Wolves Foundation one afternoon a week, and from that we then moved to two days with lunch-time and after-school clubs.

“Now we’re seeing the children involved in things like netball and dodgeball and all the sports that we weren’t familiar with before.

“The pupils now have a massive motivation to take part in them. The connection between the school, Foundation and Premier League has been huge over the whole time I’ve been here.”

Launched in 2017 and available to every primary school in England and Wales, Premier League Primary Stars uses the appeal of the Premier League and professional football clubs to support pupils in the classroom, the playground and on the sports field.

The project provides teachers and parents with free downloadable resources across a range of curriculum subjects at Key Stage 1 (age 5-7) and Key Stage 2 (age 7-11), developed by teachers for teachers, and in collaboration with experts such as the National Literacy Trust and the PSHE Association.

Josh Uppal, schools educator with the Wolves Foundation, said Luke was a teacher who really lived up to the values of Premier League Primary Stars.

He said: "When Primary Stars first started, he was a Teaching Assistant and has progressed through to becoming both a teacher and PE co-ordinator.

“He is our ‘go to’ guy for the activities we lead in the school with Primary Stars, always really welcoming and great to work with both for the children, staff and the Foundation.

“Luke has also done some filming for us with the Premier League which was quite intense but he was brilliant at it and as helpful as he always is.