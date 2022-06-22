Notification Settings

Medical emergency on West Midlands Metro leads to tram being withdrawn from service

By Sunil Midda

A medical emergency on a tram has caused West Midlands Metro to withdraw a unit from its service.

West Midlands Metro Tram
The tram operator announced at 4.15pm on Wednesday that the emergency had caused a delay on a service on its way from Wolverhampton to Birmingham.

In a statement on Twitter, the operator said: "Due to a medical emergency, trams one of our trams had to be withdrawn from service. As a result, there will be an extended delay for the 15:51 tram that departed from Wolverhampton St. Georges."

In a comment soon afterwards, the operator added: "The person is ok."

A Spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "The tram was taken out of service to stop at a safe place for emergency services to attend the person taken ill.

"Services are starting to run through as normal again."

West Midlands Ambulance have been contacted for a comment.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

