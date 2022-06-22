Medical emergency on West Midlands Metro leads to tram being withdrawn from service

West Midlands Metro Tram

The tram operator announced at 4.15pm on Wednesday that the emergency had caused a delay on a service on its way from Wolverhampton to Birmingham.

In a statement on Twitter, the operator said: "Due to a medical emergency, trams one of our trams had to be withdrawn from service. As a result, there will be an extended delay for the 15:51 tram that departed from Wolverhampton St. Georges."

In a comment soon afterwards, the operator added: "The person is ok."

A Spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "The tram was taken out of service to stop at a safe place for emergency services to attend the person taken ill.

"Services are starting to run through as normal again."