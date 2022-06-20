Learn about science and the art behind it at festival

The courtyard will be a hive of activity for Sci-Fest

Sci-Fest, now in its tenth year, will play host to more than 1,600 school pupils from more than 20 schools around the region on Friday, July 8 at Wolverhampton University's City Campus.

A family day will also be held on Saturday, July 9 between 10am and 4pm, offering a range of free workshops, experiments, games and drop-in activities, all designed to bring STEM subjects to life.

Visitors will discover how engineers design super-fast cars, build structures that survive earthquakes and cook food using only mirrors, while Foxdog Studio’s Robot Chef will demonstrate the worst way to cook a meal.

Dr Martin Khechara, fellow for Public Engagement at the University, said: “The Sci-Fest festival is our way of reaching out to schools, colleges and the local community to engage people in STEM activities and get them interested in science, technology, engineering and maths.

“We’ve got a whole host of exciting hands-on activities for people to do – to getting up close and personal to a real-life racing car to taking part in some sporting activities to see how you compare to athletes.

"The whole family event is based around the theme ‘science made simple’ and we hope that people will not only have a great time, but also see how science affects our everyday lives in lots of different ways.”

Professor David Proverbs, Dean of the Faculty of Science & Engineering at the University, said: “The idea behind SCI-FEST is to engage the community and showcase that science and technology is exciting and fun.

"We hope that, as well as enjoying what is on offer, people will learn something new as well.

“The University has invested over £100 million in new facilities for its Science and Engineering Faculty and interest in our STEM courses is increasing every year.”