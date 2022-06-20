Have your say on your region by taking part in our Black Country Survey

We asked you for your views on the region, its identify and its future. And we looked into lifestyle habits, such as shopping and where people went to socialise.
Today we revisit those questions in order to look at how our society has changed and how we all feel about our region in 2022.
Much has changed in 10 years. Back in 2012 we were looking forward to the Olympics and we were very much still in the European Union. We had largely recovered from the banking crisis of 2008 and had never heard of Covid.