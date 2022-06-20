Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Have your say on your region by taking part in our Black Country Survey

WolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Ten years ago, the Express & Star embarked on a Black Country Census.

How strongly do you feel about the Black Country?
How strongly do you feel about the Black Country?

We asked you for your views on the region, its identify and its future. And we looked into lifestyle habits, such as shopping and where people went to socialise.

Today we revisit those questions in order to look at how our society has changed and how we all feel about our region in 2022.

Much has changed in 10 years. Back in 2012 we were looking forward to the Olympics and we were very much still in the European Union. We had largely recovered from the banking crisis of 2008 and had never heard of Covid.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Dudley
Walsall
Sandwell

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News