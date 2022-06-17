Deadline extended for Young Citizen of the Year Awards

Parwiz Karimi, Karl Henry, Mel Eves and Dylan Wright

The awards, led by the city’s Rotary Clubs and supported by Wolverhampton Council, recognise exceptional young citizens aged 13 to 25 who have gone above and beyond to help others.

Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, is part of the judging panel and is eager to receive as many nominations as possible for young people who have displayed excellent citizenship.

In previous years, young people have won the award for their work with volunteer organisations and youth groups, in combatting knife crime and reducing cultural prejudice in their community.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, cabinet member for children and young people and a member of Bilston and Wolverhampton West Rotary Club who is on the awards steering committee, said: "Over the past year, we have all seen some excellent examples of young Wulfrunians who have gone that extra mile to help others and their communities, and these awards give everybody the chance to put a young person forward for recognition.

"I would encourage everybody who knows a young person who has put others first to nominate them for these fantastic awards.

"It can be a relative, friend, neighbour or someone you know through school, a club or work – if they have gone that extra mile for their community in some way, they are worthy of a nomination."

Anyone can nominate a young person aged 13-25 who lives, goes to school or works within Wolverhampton.