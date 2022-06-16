Pets are costing more to keep in cost of living crisis

The RSPCA has released a report revealing the scale of pets being mistreated to their owners financial problems.

The report reveals 21 per cent of West Midlands pet owners are worried how they will feed their beloved dogs, cats, birds and other animals.

However, the report also revealed that the rising cost of living and the cost of pet ownership could threaten pets, with 78 per cent of pet owners saying they think the cost of living will impact their animals, almost seven out of 10 expressing concern that the cost of care was increasing.

In the West Midlands, 66 per cemt of people said that the cost of looking after their pet had become more expensive over the last 12 months while 34% said they were worried about being able to afford to properly care for their pet and 21% said they were worried about the cost of feeding their pets.

Emma Slawinski, director of advocacy and policy at the RSPCA, said: "It’s great that our research has confirmed we are a nation of animal lovers, however we cannot ignore the stark suggestion that the cost of living crisis is the biggest single threat to pets in the UK today.

"We are on the brink of an animal welfare crisis due to the rise in pet ownership during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living pressures biting - especially those on lower incomes. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.

He added: "We’re starting to see the knock-on effects of this as we, and other charities, predicted. Tragically we’re starting to see an increase in the abandonment of pets and growing numbers of cats and rabbits being rescued and coming into our care.