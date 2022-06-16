21 jobs go at Wolverhampton firm as administrators appointed

Minerva Industries on Fordhouse Road

Minerva Industries UK in Fordhouse Road is continuing to trade as Chris Pole and Ryan Grant from Interpath Advisory, who were appointed joint administrators on Monday, June 13, seek a buyer.

The company was formed in the early 1980s as Wolverhampton Pressings and grew over the years to become a leading supplier of cosmetic parts to the automotive industry.

In recent months, and in the wake of ongoing issues facing the global automotive industry, including semiconductor shortages, supply chain issues and rising costs, the company had experienced trading difficulties. After exploring options, the directors concluded it was in the best interest of creditors to seek the appointment of the joint administrators.

The joint administrators have retained 38 members of staff to assist them as they trade Minerva while they seek a buyer for the business and its assets.

The redundancies were made immediately following their appointment.

Chris Pole, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Over the years, Minerva Industries has forged an excellent reputation supplying some of the most prestigious brands in the UK automotive market.

Our intention is to trade the business while we seek a purchaser for the business and assets, and would invite any interested parties to make contact with us as soon as possible.

"We will also be providing assistance to those members of staff who have been impacted by redundancy in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Office.”