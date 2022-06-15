Time Travel Tram project on Metro will not be ready for Commonwealth Games

The Time Travel Tram experience is delayed

Time Travel Tram would have given Metro passengers between Wolverhampton and Birmingham a glimpse into the past though videos, music and 3D visuals but the suspension of the tram service in recent months has forced its delay.

It comes after it was revealed the Metro extension to Wolverhampton Railway Station will also now not be ready in time for the Games.

The project was being presented by Birmingham 2022, the partner arts festival for the Commonwealth Games, but might not be seen by one visitor to the region for the two-week sporting event, which starts on July 28.

A West Midlands Metro spokesman said: "Time Travel Tram – the immersive digital art experience presented by the Birmingham 2022 Festival - has been put on hold following the suspension of tram services in March.

"Since then West Midlands Metro has been fully focussed on repairing the trams and restoring services to customers.

"As more trams become available for service we will of course be talking with the Birmingham 2022 Festival organisers about getting this exciting project back on track."

One of the people who helped create the Time Travel Tram experience was disappointed it was delayed.

The artist, who did not want to be named, said: "This was so exciting to be involved with but with the service being suspended I wondered if the project was going to be delayed, sadly I do not think one visitor to the Commonwealth Games will see it now but at least local people will get to see it afterwards."

Time Travel Tram is still listed on the Birmingham 2022 Festival website with a statement which said: "This project is delayed. We hope to announce a new start date in the coming weeks." The festival runs through until November.

Passengers will be able to see what the places they travel to looked like in the past through old photos and videos.

The Birmingham 2022 Festival website boasts: "Time Travel Tram is an experience like no other. Using cutting edge technology we have transformed an everyday tram car into an incredible shared immersive experience.

The website added: "Time Travel Tram launches living history into the 21st century by transporting a carriage load of tram passengers back in time onboard the West Midlands Metro.

"This immersive experience thrusts you into a time slip, transforming the view from your tram window into a 3D visual extravaganza of people and places from the region’s past. Your trip is accompanied by a contemporary soundtrack created by some of the West Midlands’ most exciting musicians and performers."

The 45-minute musical will run between St Paul's and Wolverhampton St. George’s tram stops..

Metro users were dealt another blow last week when it was announced the long-awaited extension to Wolverhampton Railway Station will not be complete before the Commonwealth Games. Due to cracks being found in the Spanish-made CAF trams in April and May the service was suspended for nearly two months until last week, when passengers were welcomed back to a limited service.