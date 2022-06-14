Once ‘outstanding’ Wolverhampton nursery now rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted

Young Ones Nursery in Wood End Road, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

Young Ones Nursery in Wood End Road, Wednesfield, has provided day care for children aged 0-4 since 1993. It was last inspected by Ofsted in September 2017 prior to the pandemic.

However, a spokesperson for the nursery said that despite their obvious disappointment at the result, staff had been working hard to address any issues with a view to regaining outstanding status again as soon as possible.

Registered with the local authority in 2014, the nursery has a staff of 15 who all hold early years qualifications at level 2 or above, including one at level 6.

It was inspected at the end of April with the findings published this week.

In the report, Inspector Rebecca Johnson said: “Children’s safety is not assured because there are substantial weaknesses in staff’s safeguarding knowledge. This significantly impacts on their safety and welfare.

“Staff do not provide children with stimulating and interesting activities that entice them to learn and develop curiosity. At times, they have limited resources to play with. That said, children do enjoy the time they spend outdoors.

“They develop relationships with staff and their peers, and babies seek out staff for a reassuring cuddle, so their individual care needs are met appropriately.

“Although the manager monitors staff practice, she does not always recognise where there are weaknesses in their knowledge and understanding of how to provide activities that promote children’s learning,” she added.

“However, the manager is supportive of staff, and staff say that she is approachable. Generally, throughout the nursery staff work together as a team and create a welcoming, friendly environment for children."

The report added; “Staff do not plan activities to ensure that they meet children’s next steps for learning and help children to make the best possible progress. Older children sit for prolonged periods. As a result, they become disinterested.

“The arrangements for safeguarding are not effective. Staff are unable to recognise the signs that may indicate a child is being abused or neglected. That said, the premises are safe and secure.

“Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities receive good support, and parents spoken to are happy with the care their children receive.”

In order to improve, Ofsted said the nursery needs to train all staff to understand the safeguarding policy and procedures to enable them to identify signs of possible abuse and respond in a timely and appropriate way; ensure that staff-to-child ratios are maintained at all times; provide support, coaching and training for staff to enable them to plan a range of appropriate activities to enhance children’s learning and help them to make good progress; provide staff, including the manager, with appropriate training to develop their understanding of the curriculum and how children learn, and ensure that staff understand how to develop children’s communication and language more effectively.