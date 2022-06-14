WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 14/06/2022 England fans on Dudley street, Wolverhampton. Pictured, left, Trevor Jennings and Cary Reynolds..

Many were delighted with the prices in town compared to the bars and restaurants of Wembley where national matches are normally played.

Trevor Jennings had travelled from Harlow, Essex, to Wolverhampton for the match.

He said: "I cannot believe it, I just brought a pint for £2.68 in Wolverhampton, the prices are like 1980. You could not get half a pint in London for £2.80. We follow England everywhere, we have got friends who are stuck in traffic on the M6 but we came up on the train, it was lovely."

Cary Reynolds, who was wearing a classic 1990s England shirt, said: "I'm from Theydon Bois in Essex so London is easier for me but it is only fair the national team plays all over the country."

The Warren family only had to travel from Bradmore Park for the game.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 14/06/2022 England fans on Dudley street, Wolverhampton. Pictured, left, Micah Fulford, Ian and Henry Warren..

Ian Warren said: "We got tickets through the link on the Wolves website, we are big Wolves fans so it would be brilliant for Conor Coady to play the match in front of his home fans."

Throughout the city centre there were England memorabilia sellers hawking flags, half-and-half scarves and sun hats and throughout the afternoon there were spontaneous chanting of England fans' favourite songs.

Charlie Cotton, from Manchester, said: "I my first job was in Wolverhampton a long time ago and I have not been back since, I think it is great England fans do not have to travel all the way to Wembley to watch a match like this."

England fans in Wolverhampton, Charles Cotton, Paddy Buckley and Callum Jones..

Paul McCarthy, from Stafford, was wearing a number 6 England shirt, the number which his favourite ever player Bobby Moore used to wear.

He said: "I try and go as many England games as I can so this one in Wolverhampton is a lot easier than going all the way down to London.