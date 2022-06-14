Councillor calls for more people to give blood in wake of shortage

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi

Councillor Beverley Momemabadi started giving blood two years ago after a friend’s life was saved by a blood transfusion.

And to mark World Blood Donor Day on Tuesday, she is urging people from all backgrounds aged between 17 and 65 who are generally fit and well to consider giving blood.

“I started donating when I heard during Covid that supplies had dropped. I have a friend whose life was saved through a blood transfusion, so it encouraged me to be part of the change I want to see being made,” she said.

“Giving blood saves lives, and over the last few years I’ve donated 2.5L of blood. It is an absolute lifeline in an emergency and also for people who need long-term treatments.

“In the UK we need new blood donors from all backgrounds to ensure there is the right blood available for patients. To meet demand we need around 400 new donors a day and 135,000 new donors a year to replace those who can no longer give blood.

“40,000 more black donors are also needed to meet the growing demand for better-matched blood, along with 30,000 new donors with priority blood types such as O negative.

“Giving blood is as easy as any other appointment in my diary. I was a little nervous at the first appointment as I didn’t know what to expect, but the staff really make you feel at ease. I’m now on donation number five,” she added.

“There is an app that allows people to track their blood type and its journey to the individual it goes to. Appointments last no more than 30 minutes in total and you’re in and out before you know it.”