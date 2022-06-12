Sports minister backs Wolverhampton Sikh temple's plans for wrestling and kabaddi centre

Sports minster Nigel Huddlestone at Wolverhampton Wrestling Club

The minister visited Cannock Road Gurdwara to learn about the work done throughout lockdown and ambitious plans to build a Kabaddi training centre.

Wolverhampton has bid to hold the Kabaddi World Cup in 2024 and hosted the first event of the new British Kabaddi League with the Wolfpack representing the city in the leave.

The minister was invited to visit the temple by Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson and met Wolverhampton Wrestling Club founder Rangit Singh.

The minister said: "I really enjoyed visiting the wrestling club with Jane Stevenson to see a demonstration by a diverse group of talented and male and female wrestlers.

"Ranjit is an inspirational leader and it was exciting to hear about the expansion plans across a range of sports including the fast growing sport of kabaddi.

"I was impressed to hear the role of the club and temple played in assisting those in need during the pandemic, generously providing support and large volumes of food,#

"The building plays a pivotal role in the local community that so clearly enhances the spiritual, physical and mental health of so many local residents. It really was a joy to visit and spend time with everyone involved."

Wolverhampton Wrestling Club head coach Ranjit Singh presented the minister with a Wolfpack t-shirt and said it was "a pleasure" to demonstrate the work done at the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara.

Head coach Ranjit Singh presents the minister with a Wolverhampton Wolfpack t-shirt

Jane Stevenson MP told the Express and Star: "It was fantastic to show the Sports Minister the great work happening at Cannock Road Gurdwara.

"I invited him to hear about work of the Gurdwara and wrestling club and future plans for kabaddi centre at the site."

She added: "He was delighted to see so many young people getting involved in sport and I hope he'll be back soon to play kabaddi in Wolverhampton."